Tripartite board reviews preliminary county poverty report

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Tripartite Board voted to accept the findings and recommendations of a community needs report on poverty in Sheridan County Wednesday.

The report was assembled by Community Builders, Inc., an economic and community development consulting firm. Joe Coyne, one of CBI’s principal consultants, presented a draft of the report to the Tripartite Board at The Hub on Smith Wednesday afternoon. Wyoming requires counties conduct a community needs poverty assessment every three years.

The report was compiled using responses from a survey, as well as objective data. One hundred forty-three Sheridan County residents responded to CBI’s survey.

Coyne noted that a majority of those responses came from women and people living in poverty, so the survey results were somewhat biased toward those groups. He also said over 90 percent of the respondents were from the city of Sheridan; census data shows 60 percent of the county’s population lives in the city, so city residents are overrepresented in the survey data.

To balance its findings, CBI sought the input of community stakeholders and analyzed census data, comparing that research to the survey results.

Of the survey respondents, only 20.6 percent were employed full-time and nearly 19 percent reported they earn less than $10,000 a year.

Census data showed that 2,378 Sheridan County residents are living in poverty, or 8.2 percent of the population, as of 2016.

However, 69 percent of the survey respondents reported they had some college education, which Coyne said was very high. In terms of education attainment, the survey matched up with census data.

“The [education levels] here are much higher than what we would see in other places,” Coyne said. “Yet a lot of those people don’t earn a lot of money.”

Census data and survey responses also indicated that Sheridan County has an older population, with a higher percentage of retirees than other counties in the state — almost half of the survey respondents were retired. Coyne said the data indicates that most of the county’s population growth is coming from retirees moving to the area as well.

Coyne said that older populations present different challenges when managing poverty. Often times, older people who are not working full time or are unemployed and living in poverty are not capable of working full-time jobs any longer due to illness or disability.

Survey respondents and community stakeholders agreed on several community needs. Both groups ranked affordable housing as the most needed service in the county, followed by affordable health insurance coverage. Mental health services were also among the five most needed services in the county for both groups.

Those needs, Coyne said, may be difficult for the county to address on its own. Health insurance, for instance, will need to be addressed at the state and national levels. As a result, the report’s initial recommendations suggest the county do more to educate residents about the services it already offers.

County administrative director Renee Obermueller said the Community Connections program, which launched last fall and connects county residents to social services, has begun addressing the need for education and community outreach.

A final needs assessment report will be completed and made public by May 1. The report will be used to guide the County Tripartite Board in funding programs to address poverty in the county.