Maier won’t seek another term as county commissioner

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Commissioner Steve Maier announced Wednesday that he won’t seek another term on the county board.

In his announcement, Maier said, “It’s time to move on to other adventures and to find new ways to contribute to our community.”

Maier has served on the Sheridan County Commission for 12 years. He is a former community college president and has been involved in community economic development activities for more than 30 years.

“I’ve been honored to win the trust of so many people, and I’ve tried to merit that trust through my efforts each day,” Maier wrote. “I’ll be forever grateful for the opportunity to have served you.”

He added that the community has an “outstanding group of public servants.”

“County government is the one place where city, town and rural residents share a voice and come together in their hopes and dreams for the future,” Maier said. “The commissioners role is one of leadership to insure the needs, goals and dreams of its citizens are met. The scope of responsibility is broad, while the authority is surprisingly limited. It’s a challenging job that always has work to be done.”

So far, Dennis Heizer, Chris Schock, Nick Siddle and Christi Burgess Haswell have announced intentions to seek seats on the Sheridan County Commission.

In addition to Maier, Bob Rolston has said he doesn’t plan to seek re-election.