Horsemen to gather Tuesday

SHERIDAN — The next meeting of the Cloud Peak Back Country Horsemen will be 7 p.m.

Tuesday at ERA Carroll Realty.

The group will discuss plans for upcoming rides, trail projects and campouts.

ERA Carroll Realty is located at 306 N. Main St.

