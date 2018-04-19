Horsemen to gather Tuesday

SHERIDAN — The next meeting of the Cloud Peak Back Country Horsemen will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at ERA Carroll Realty. The group will discuss plans for upcoming rides, trail projects and campouts. ERA Carroll Realty is located at 306 N. Main St. By Staff Reports|April 19th, 2018| Share this news... FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestEmail About the Author: Staff Reports The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com