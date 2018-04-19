ISE seeking host families

SHERIDAN — International Student Exchange is accepting applications for local families to host international students participating in the high school cultural exchange program. ISE is the leading not-for-profit sponsor of J-1 exchange students and has been finding homes for international and American exchange students for more than 30 years. ISE places students from over 40 countries for semester-long and academic year-long programs.

The students that participate in the ISE program have their own insurance, bring their own spending money and speak English. They are between 15 and 18 years old and wish to attend a local high school in order to make friends, learn more about American culture, participate in sports and student activities and volunteer in the local community.

Anyone interested in hosting can contact ISE through its website, www.iseusa.org, or call 1-800-766-4656.