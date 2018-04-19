Library to host program on Snow Chi Minh Trail

SHERIDAN — John Richard Waggener, associate archivist at the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, will give a program at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library April 24 at 6 p.m. about his recently released book, “Snow Chi Minh Trail: The History of Interstate 80 between Laramie and Walcott Junction.”

The title comes from long-haul truckers who dubbed Interstate 80 (specifically the 77-mile stretch between Walcott Junction and Laramie) the “Snow Chi Minh Trail,” a negative reference to the similarly mountainous roadway used by North Vietnamese soldiers to reach South Vietnam during the Vietnam War.

“Those guys saw a lot of action and relived some of it as they drove across I-80,” Waggener said. “Not many stretches of highway across America have generated so much interest to fill the pages of a book, but Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins is one of those exceptions.”

This stretch of road in south-central Wyoming is steeped in tragedy, controversy, myth and even conspiracy.

A fifth-generation Wyomingite, Waggener was born and raised in the Interstate 80 town of Green River. He attended the University of Wyoming, where he earned his undergraduate degree in education and geography and his graduate degree in geography. Since 2001, he has been a faculty archivist at the American Heritage Center, the archive of the University of Wyoming.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.