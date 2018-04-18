Hemp oil amendments clarify cardholder access

SHERIDAN — Three years and one amendment later, Wyoming entities are gaining a grasp on how to use, distribute and monitor hemp or CBD oil in the state.

CBD hemp oil, or cannabidiol, is made from a cannabis plant with low tetrahydrocannabinol — the chemical THC — that is commonly found in marijuana.

Legislation allowing the issuance of hemp extract registration cards went into effect July 1, 2015. Since then, the Wyoming Department of Health issued 34 cards to 26 unique cardholders. The cards remain valid for one year and are renewable.

The bill outlines regulations for those in possession of the CBD oil. The oil must contain less than three-tenths of a percent of THC and at least 15 percent of CBD. Also, neurologists prescribing the medication for health uses must prove residency in Wyoming. Cardholders are exempt from criminal and civil penalties if the person possesses the oil for their own or their child’s intractable epilepsy and meets the requirements of THC and CBD levels. Other medical conditions medical professionals are having a hard time treating with traditional methods might also be eligible to use CBD oil.

The Division of Criminal Investigation received multiple inquiries regarding the legality of possessing, using and distributing CBD oils in the state. Wyoming law makes it illegal for anyone to possess, use and/or distribute any substance containing any amount of THC, with the exception of hemp extract registration cardholders.

DCI said they were aware CBD oils are being distributed at multiple locations throughout the state including pet, convenience and grocery stores. While some oil labels claim to contain very low or no THC, recent laboratory analysis on items received by DCI confirmed many actually contain the chemical.

DCI reminded Wyoming citizens that use, distribution or possession of CBD oils containing THC in amounts greater than specified in the legislation remains illegal.

WDH tobacco prevention and control program manager Joseph D’Eufemia said an amendment to the bill came to light after the first application was received for a registration card. The registrant was signing up for their adult child with special needs. The parent still had guardianship, so the WDH had to receive approval from the Wyoming attorney general before approving the card. Legislation from this year’s session added that amendment for future card applicants or renewals.

D’Eufemia said another issue the department ran into was out-of-state doctors. Wyoming citizens living near bordering states might have neurologists in places like Montana or Colorado that legalized medical marijuana, or Utah, which legalized CBD oil.

“It’s up to (the cardholder) to try to figure out how to go about finding someone that’s licensed in Wyoming,” D’Eufemia said.

The Health Nut sells CBD oil, but it contains no THC. They started carrying it after the passing of the bill because they were unsure about the product, but found one that did not contain any THC, therefore avoiding any legal or regulatory issues.

During the original bill passing, The Casper Star-Tribune reported that legislators worried this law would open the door for other marijuana-related legislation.

Two bills related to marijuana regulations during the 2018 legislative session failed. One attempted to define a marijuana product, excluding items like CBD oil in the definition. The other clarified the controlled substance if presented in liquid form.

With new regulations in place, the opportunity might help others gain access to the hemp oil product and make it more simple for parents with guardianship over adult children to access.