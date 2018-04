BIG HORN — The Big Horn City Historical Society will gather Sunday for its monthly meeting.

A carry-in potluck lunch will begin at 1 p.m. with a program to follow at 2 p.m.

Ken Schuster, director and chief curator at The Brinton Museum, will speak about the work of Bill Gollings.

The meeting will take place at the Big Horn Woman’s Club, located at 314 S. Second St. in Big Horn.