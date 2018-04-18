FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

WYO to host next round of ‘The Met in HD’

Home|News|Local News|WYO to host next round of ‘The Met in HD’

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer the next live-streamed performance of The Met Live in HD Saturday at 10:55 a.m.

This week’s show is Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Cosi fan tutte,” a comedy of manners with an intensely dark take on human nature; an old story with a startlingly modern tone; and a score depicting questionable behavior.

Tickets for the show cost $21 for adults and seniors and $11 for students.

Tickets are available online at wyotheater.com, at the WYO box office or by calling (307) 672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.

 

By |April 18th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS