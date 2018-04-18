WYO to host next round of ‘The Met in HD’

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer the next live-streamed performance of The Met Live in HD Saturday at 10:55 a.m.

This week’s show is Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Cosi fan tutte,” a comedy of manners with an intensely dark take on human nature; an old story with a startlingly modern tone; and a score depicting questionable behavior.

Tickets for the show cost $21 for adults and seniors and $11 for students.

Tickets are available online at wyotheater.com, at the WYO box office or by calling (307) 672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.