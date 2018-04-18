HNCS announces third-quarter honor rolls

SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic School officials announced the lists of students who earned spots on the school’s honor rolls for the third quarter.

Students on the A Honor Roll were:

Fifth grade — Merritt Ehrmantraut, Madison Peterson, Emma VanHaele

Sixth grade — Peter La Rosa, John Paul Lansing, Tennyson Lewallen

Seventh grade — Daniel Magera, Aiden Roth, Jake Woodrow

Eighth grade — Gennah Deutscher, Jocelyn Vigil

Students on the B Honor Roll were:

Fifth grade — Sean Brown, Katelyn Hart, Ty Leach, Reed Novak

Sixth grade — Caleb Burns-Jones, DJ Elchlinger, Mason Smith, Clarence Ter Haar, Freya Ter Haar

Seventh grade — Patrick Aasby, Raphael Eldridge, Zachary Luedtke, Henri Schaefer

Eighth grade — Cole Leach, Vinnie Spradling