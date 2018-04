SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Association of Municipalities and the Wyoming Business Council will offer a mini-course on placemaking Friday from 9 am. to 1 p.m.

The course will teach methods to identify and recreate public spaces that residents and visitors want to use.

The training is free, but RSVPs are requested via email to ashley.cannon@wyo.gov.

The event will take place at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital downtown office, located at 61 S. Gould St.