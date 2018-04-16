FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Arts council offering scholarships

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Arts Council has announced that it will offer six scholarships to Sheridan County students who will be attending regional arts camps this summer — in music, visual arts, theater, writing and dance.

The scholarships will be awarded on a first-come basis in the amount of $200 or half the amount of the arts-camp fee, whichever is less. Students between the ages of 12 and 18 are eligible.

The scholarships will be paid directly to the arts-camp directors. The deadline for applications is May 20. To apply for a scholarship, students and parents should contact the Sheridan Arts Council, P. O. Box 844, Sheridan WY 82801.

 

