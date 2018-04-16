CHAPS earns grant funding

SHERIDAN — Children, Horses and Adults in PartnerShip Equine Assisted Therapy announced it received a $5,500 grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation, specifically, the Sheridan-Johnson area board.

“We are exceedingly grateful to the Wyoming Community Foundation, specifically the Sheridan-Johnson area board, for their continued support of the CHAPS program. We live in a very generous community,” said Kristen Marcus, CHAPS executive director.

CHAPS serves youth, adults and veterans with physical, mental, social or psychological disabilities. Scholarship funding is the second greatest need for the CHAPS organization. In 2017, 91 percent of all CHAPS clients required at least a partial scholarship to participate. The largest funding need is operational funding.

CHAPS expects to serve more than 200 individuals in 2018.

CHAPS would like to invite the members of the Sheridan-Johnson area board as well as all community members to join the nonprofit May 6 at the Holiday Inn Convention Center from 4-6 p.m. for a show-and-tell event. The event is to show donors and the community what their support has done and to tell them thank you in person.

Horses, clients, caregivers, volunteers, staff and board members will be showcasing stories and accomplishments and door prizes will be up for grabs.