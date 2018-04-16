PRISM to perform at Whitney Center for the Arts

SHERIDAN — PRISM will perform at the Whitney Center for the Arts Saturday at 2 p.m.

The unique sensory experience puts emphasis on listening more than watching. PRISM features the Music Ensemble of Audio Technology.

The afternoon concert will also include performances by the Sheridan College Honors Brass Quintet, Viol Consort, Vocal Ensemble and Flute Choir.

The event is free and open to the public. No tickets are required.

For more information, see whitneyarts.org.

The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.