Tidbit Saturday to focus on gardening

SHERIDAN — The next round of Tidbit Saturday hosted by the Sheridan County Museum will focus on gardening.

The event is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Attendees will jump into the garden and explore gardening and plants with “In the Garden.” Children will learn the basics of gardening and will take home a plant of their own. Special guest Dr. Ami Erickson will be on hand to share her gardening expertise with everyone.

The event will take place at the Sheridan County Museum, located at 850 Sibley Circle.

The program is free, but organizers ask those planning to attend to RSVP to ensure enough materials will be on hand.

Call (307) 675-1150 for more information or to sign up.