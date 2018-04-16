FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Chimney fire, 300 block Atkins Street, 8:58 a.m.

• PD assist, 500 block Lewis Street, 1:59 p.m.

• Grass fire, 1300 block Avoca Place, 4:55 p.m.

Saturday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block North Main Street, 10:25 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block Victoria Street, 2:18 p.m.

Sunday

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block Falcon Ridge Court, 1:19 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, Smith Street, 6:14 a.m.

• Medical, North Piney Road, 7:15 a.m.

• Fire standby, Adkins Street, 8:58 a.m.

• Trauma, State Highway 339, 6:23 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, Clarendon Avenue, 5:12 a.m.

• Medical, Falcon Ridge Drive, 9:01 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:40 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 10:25 a.m.

• Medical, Victoria Street, 2:18 p.m.

• Trauma, U.S. Highway 14, 3:16 p.m.

• Medical, Pinyon Place, 8:39 p.m.

• Medical, Faye Court, 11:15 p.m.

Sunday

• Trauma, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:06 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:19 a.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 2:11 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:16 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 5:17 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 9:25 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:12 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday

• Dismissals — Heather M. McCune, Sheridan; Annabelle Marie McCune, Sheridan.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Accident, West Fifth Street, 7:17 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Sugarland Drive, 7:38 a.m.

• Drug activity, South Carrington Street, 7:57 a.m.

• Mental subject, North Gould Street, 8:26 a.m.

• K-9 request, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:27 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 9:49 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, West 11th Street, 9:56 a.m.

• Illegal parking, South Thurmond Street, 10:58 a.m.

• Runaway, Laclede Street, 11:44 a.m.

• Animal incident, West Fifth Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 12:03 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance Sugarland Drive, 12:27 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 1:47 p.m.

• Accident, South Gould Street, 1:49 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Gladstone Street, 2:31 p.m.

• Drug-other, West 12th Street, 3:07 p.m.

• Illegal parking, West 15th Street, 4:38 p.m.

• Citizen flag down, Fifth Street, 4:49 p.m.

• Grass fire, Avoca Place, 4:52 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 5:02 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Park Street, 6:47 p.m.

• Harassment, East Third Street, 7:34 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 7:40 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 8:18 p.m.

• Reckless driver, North Brooks Street, 10:03 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 11:31 p.m.

Saturday

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 1:03 a.m.

• Littering, South Main Street, 8:40 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Val Vista Street, 9:26 a.m.

• Attempt locate, Dunnuck Street, 9:45 a.m.

• Cat violation, Mydland Road, 10:11 a.m.

• Lost child, Sheridan area, 10:31 a.m.

• Accident, Sibley Circle, 10:33 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Sheridan area, 10:35 a.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 11:16 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Taylor Avenue, 11:30 a.m.

• Shoplifting, East Brundage Lane, 1:46 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Burrows Street, 2:01 p.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 2:24 p.m.

• Dog at large, West 12th Street, 3:26 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Sixth Street, 3:29 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 3:53 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Smith Street, 4:30 p.m.

• Threats cold, North Jefferson Street, 4:36 p.m.

• Malicious mischief, West Fifth Street, 5:44 p.m.

• Found property, South Main Street, 5:57 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Fleming Boulevard, 7:23 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 7:51 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Fifth Street, 8:23 p.m.

• Barking dog, West Fifth Street, 8:39 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 9:18 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 9:49 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Scott Street, 11:12 p.m.

• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 11:57 p.m.

Sunday

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 12:05 a.m.

• DUI, Burkitt Street, 1:53 a.m.

• Battery, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:54 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 2:59 a.m.

• Verbal dispute, North Main Street, 3:49 a.m.

• Threat, Saberton Avenue, 9:39 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 10:42 a.m.

• Found property, South Brooks Street, 11:11 a.m.

• Verbal dispute, West Alger Avenue, 12:24 p.m.

• Damaged property, Avoca Place, 12:34 p.m.

• Assist WHP, Coffeen Avenue, 2:28 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Spaulding Street, 3:02 p.m.

• Trespass progress, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:54 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 4:20 p.m.

• Drugs possession, Long Drive, 4:55 p.m.

• Accident, Beaver Street, 5:22 p.m.

• Found property, West Burkitt Street, 5:42 p .m.

• Domestic, West Fifth Street, 5:55 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West Works Street, 7:56 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8:12 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Demple Street, 9:25 p.m.

• Barking dog, Big Horn Avenue, 10:09 p.m.

Monday

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 12:48 a.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Structure fire, Atkins Street, 8:55 a.m.

• Assist agency, West 13th Street, 10:34 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 1:17 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 5:02 p.m.

• Reckless driver, I-90 westbound, mile marker 33, 5:54 p.m.

• DUI, Highway 339, mile marker 1, Ranchester, 6:22 p.m.

• Simple assault, Box Cross Road, 9:01 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 10:09 p.m.

• DUI, Highway 345, mile marker 11, Ranchester, 10:34 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Passaic Road, Clearmont, 6:38 p.m.

Saturday

• Careless driver, Ranchester, 12 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 345, Ranchester 4:13 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, State Land northwest of Ranchester, Ranchester, 4:52 p.m.

• Assist agency, West 16th Street, 7:58 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 10:46 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious vehicle, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 12:43 a.m.

• Death notification, Walnut Avenue, 7:54 a.m.

• Assist agency, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 26, 6:21 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 8:26 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Parker Avenue, 9:46 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 11:58 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Justin Copper Borders, 39, Billings, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Gladys Faye Redwolf, 51, Wyola, Montana, DUI alcohol greater than 10 percent, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Pete Mortimer Lefthand, 48, Lodge Grass, Montana, fail to appear, municipal court, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Jose Ignacio Torres-Gil, 23, Creighton, Colorado, interfere with custody, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Steven James Johnson, 57, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Joseph Guy Rose, 69, Sheridan, DUI, open container by vehicle operator, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 7

Number of releases for the weekend: 4

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 62

