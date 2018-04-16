W

e are two weeks into April, but for the majority of that time it has felt like we’ve been trapped eternally in winter. With the beauty of spring, we often feel it is the most glorious of the seasons. Days get longer, the weather begins to warm up and the brown, dead earth comes to life. Summer, winter and fall may have their fans, but spring is clearly the most lovable of the four seasons.

I challenge you to use your imagination on these leftover days of winter to celebrate the beauty and joy of the season to come. Warmer weather is on the horizon, and with it comes some delightful sayings and quotes connected to spring.

“April showers bring May flowers.”

This age-old saying still holds true today. How did this saying originate? The short poem, as we know it today, originates all the way back to 1157, as written by Thomas Tusser. The poem goes as follows: “Sweet April showers, Do spring May flowers.” There are other, longer versions of poems that share this saying as well.

Other sayings, perhaps not as well known, share some quirkiness and positive outlook for the season to come:

“It’s Spring fever. That is what the name of it is. And when you’ve got it, you want-oh, you don’t quite know what it is you do want, but it just fairly makes your heart ache, you want it so!”

— Mark Twain

“Spring is the time of year when it is summer in the sun and winter in the shade.”

— Charles Dickens

“Spring is nature’s way of saying, ‘Let’s party.’”

— Robin Williams

“The promise of spring’s arrival is enough to get anyone through the bitter winter.”

— Jen Selinsky

“Winter is on my head, but eternal spring is in my heart.”

— Victor Hugo

“No matter how long the winter, spring is sure to come.”

— Proverb

“Bloom where you are planted.”

1 Corinthians 7:20-24

“Some old-fashioned things like fresh air and sunshine are hard to beat.”

— Laura Ingalls Wilder

But, for just a chuckle or two I’ll end with this, “If April showers bring May flowers, what do May flowers bring?” Give up? Pilgrims of course!

Sandy Sare is the membership director of the Sheridan County YMCA.