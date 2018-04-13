FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Berger will not run for state empty State Senate seat

Home|Feature Story, Local News, News|Berger will not run for state empty State Senate seat

SHERIDAN — Former State Rep. Rosie Berger, R-Sheridan, announced Friday she will not run for the seat of retiring State Sen. Bruce Burns’, R-Sheridan.

“I look forward to continuing my work on the ENDOW Executive Council, the Wyoming Judicial Nominating Committee, the Wyoming Women’s Foundation and with the numerous local organizations where I proudly give my time and passion,” Berger said.

Berger served in the state House of Representatives for 14 years before she lost her seat to Rep. Bo Biteman, R-Sheridan, in the 2016 Republican Primary.

“The people I have worked with in Sheridan County and in the Wyoming Legislature are incredible, and I will continue to work with them in different roles,” Berger said.

Biteman has announced he will run for Burns’ vacated Senate seat. No other candidates have announced a run for the seat as of Friday afternoon.

By |April 13th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS