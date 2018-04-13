Berger will not run for state empty State Senate seat

SHERIDAN — Former State Rep. Rosie Berger, R-Sheridan, announced Friday she will not run for the seat of retiring State Sen. Bruce Burns’, R-Sheridan.

“I look forward to continuing my work on the ENDOW Executive Council, the Wyoming Judicial Nominating Committee, the Wyoming Women’s Foundation and with the numerous local organizations where I proudly give my time and passion,” Berger said.

Berger served in the state House of Representatives for 14 years before she lost her seat to Rep. Bo Biteman, R-Sheridan, in the 2016 Republican Primary.

“The people I have worked with in Sheridan County and in the Wyoming Legislature are incredible, and I will continue to work with them in different roles,” Berger said.

Biteman has announced he will run for Burns’ vacated Senate seat. No other candidates have announced a run for the seat as of Friday afternoon.