SHERIDAN — Rachel Bergman will perform a flute concert at the Whitney Center for the Arts April 20 from 7-9 p.m.

Mark Elliot Bergman on double bass, Erin Hanke on harpsichord, soprano Brenda Hodnett, Kathy McNickle on piano and the Sheridan College flute choir will also perform.

The concert is free and open to the public.

The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.