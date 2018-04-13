FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Clearmont branch library book discussion

CLEARMONT — The Clearmont Branch Library will host a book discussion April 19 at 4:30 p.m.

The group will discuss “The Disappeared” by C.J. Box.

The Clearmont Branch Library is located at 1254 Front St. in Clearmont.

By |April 13th, 2018|

READER COMMENTS