Clearmont branch library book discussion

CLEARMONT — The Clearmont Branch Library will host a book discussion April 19 at 4:30 p.m. The group will discuss "The Disappeared" by C.J. Box. The Clearmont Branch Library is located at 1254 Front St. in Clearmont. By Staff Reports|April 13th, 2018|