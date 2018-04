SHERIDAN — The Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue will benefit from the Cat’s Brew Bash April 20 at Luminous Brewhouse.

The event — set for 5:30 to 10 p.m. — will include a 50/50 raffle and live music from Daniel Kosel.

For more information, contact the Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue at (307) 461-9555.

Luminous Brewhouse is located at 504 Broadway St.