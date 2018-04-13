Event to bring attention to sexual assault

SHERIDAN — The Advocacy and Resource Center staff has organized an event to raise awareness for Sexual Assault Awareness Month in conjunction with the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System.

“Embrace Your Voice,” a free healing and inspirational event, will take place April 20 at 9 a.m. in the Sheridan VAHCS auditorium.

The event will include speakers, musical performances, breakout sessions, Hawaiian chanting and a healing walk honoring survivors. Attendees will also be invited to share their voice through the reading of their own inspirational words of healing.

For more information, contact the Advocacy and Resource Center at (307) 672-3222.

The Sheridan VAHCS is located at 1898 Fort Road.