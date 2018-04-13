Sports briefs

SHS girls soccer suffers close defeat to Thunder Basin

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls soccer team lost 2-1 at Thunder Basin Friday night. The Lady Broncs dropped to 1-4 in conference, 2-5-2 overall.

The second-ranked Lady Bolts improved to 5-1 in conference play and 10-1 overall.

The score was knotted 0-0 at halftime, but Thunder Basin scored two quick goals in the beginning of the second half to seize control. Sheridan responded with a goal from Braylee Standish on a penalty kick but couldn’t net an equalizer.

Sheridan head coach Kevin Rizer said the team played well throughout the game.

“It was a game that probably could’ve gone either way,” Rizer said. “Our girls continue to grow and impress us. It’s hard when the results aren’t headed your way yet, but they continue to battle.”

The Lady Broncs host Campbell County Saturday at 10 a.m.

Broncs, Coe-Kirkham win in Worland

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School golf team participated in its first tournament of the spring season Thursday at the Worland Invitational at the Worland Golf Course. The Broncs tied for first with Lander, boasting a team score of 336, while the Lady Broncs placed third with a score of 325.

Sheridan’s Kirby Coe-Kirkham highlighted the tournament with a 1-under 71 to claim the individual crown. His round included three birdies and an eagle as he finished two shots clear of second-place finisher Jordan James of Riverton.

Sheridan’s Brayden James placed sixth, carding an 84, and Noah Erickson finished eighth with an 88.

On the girls side, Abby James led the way for Sheridan, taking runner-up honors with a 100.

The golf team tees it up at the Buffalo Invitational next week.