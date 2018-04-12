10 years of service

This Saturday, the Goose Valley Fire Department will host a fun run and open house to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The occasion, while listed like many others on the community’s calendars for the weekend, has a deeper meaning to me.

My husband has served on the volunteer fire department since its inception.

The dedication I see him and the entire crew at the GVFD put toward the organization’s mission and purpose cannot be overstated. They meet weekly to train or conduct business meetings.

They leave work, family functions and fun to respond to all kinds of calls — medical, fire and other emergencies. I cannot count the number of times my husband and I have tried to go to a movie, only for his pager to go off en route to the theater. He and I are not the only ones who have experiences like that.

Beyond the meetings and formal trainings, many of the GVFD members also take classes and seek additional qualifications. They study for tests and classes, attend trainings across the state and even across the country at times. They also put in hours conducting truck checks, cleaning the fire station and completing other duties.

At the head of the GVFD is Chief Bob Williams, who has led the group for a decade. He spends more hours at the station than anyone else but rarely takes credit for the hard work or the positive reputation the volunteer department has built for itself. He’s humble, hard-working and committed.

The job certainly isn’t easy. Managing any organization with 20-30 people has challenges, but factor in that all of those people are volunteers and the job becomes even harder. Like a family, there are disagreements and frustrations. But, like a family, there are strong bonds and laughter. Each month, the department members gather to cook and eat a meal together.

Williams has help. The board of the Sheridan Area Rural Fire District, which the GVFD serves, has its own role. Officers within the department help with administrative duties, too. But, the boots-on-the-ground, day-to-day leadership responsibilities fall to Williams.

I moved to Sheridan in June 2008. I met my husband that fall. My entire time in Sheridan has included a relationship with the GVFD. If you aren’t participating in the fun run Saturday — when the weather forecasters say there will be sunshine and temperatures reaching into the 50s — I hope you’ll stop by the department’s open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The station is located at 2617 Aero Loop.

The open house will include fire engine rides, tours of the station, food and refreshments.

Stop by and see what volunteer firefighting is all about — what these guys are all about — and give a thanks to the dedicated crew, especially Chief Williams.