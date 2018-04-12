Student news

Daniels Fund awards scholarships to local students

SHERIDAN — The Daniels Fund has announced the names of 238 high school seniors from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming whose exceptional character, leadership and commitment to the community have earned them a place in the Daniels Scholarship Program.

Three Sheridan High School students earned spots in the program. They are Amelie June Gallegos, Kaycie Taylor Rhea Garner and Robert William Welborn.

More than 2,000 students applied for the Daniels Scholarship Program this year. Of the 238 students selected as 2018 Daniels Scholars, 146 are from Colorado, 30 are from New Mexico, 26 are from Utah and 36 are from Wyoming.

Daniels Scholars may attend any accredited nonprofit college or university in the United States, and the program covers the expenses that remain after all other scholarships and financial aid have been applied.

The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation. See danielsfund.org to learn more.

Local students earn scholarships from Wyoming Trucking Association

SHERIDAN — Eight Wyoming high school and college students will benefit from the Wyoming Trucking Association’s scholarship program for the 2018-2019 school year.

The eight students will receive a total of $8,500 in scholarship aid for the upcoming school year.

The winners of the 2018-2019 WTA Scholarship Trust Fund scholarships are Makayla Morris of Sheridan, who plans to attend Gillette College to study diesel technology and Derick Buhr of Clearmont, who plans to attend Sheridan or Casper College to study diesel mechanics.

The WTA board of directors established the WTA Scholarship Program and Trust Fund in 1976. Scholarships are given to graduates of Wyoming high schools who are pursuing courses of study that could lead to a career in the transportation industry.

Hooten graduates from Grantham University

SHERIDAN — Brandi Hooten of Sheridan graduated with an online associate degree in criminal justice from Grantham University.

“The Grantham family congratulates Brandi on this accomplishment,” said Scott Andrews, Grantham University president and CEO. “It gives us great pleasure for our graduates to embark on the next exciting chapter of their lives, with quality education that will help set them up for success.”