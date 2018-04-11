SCSD1 virtual school up and running

RANCHESTER — A newer program offered by Sheridan County School District 1 has the potential to increase both student learning and revenue.

The Cowboy State Virtual Academy, which began classes in January, is an online school that serves SCSD1 and other students in grades K-12 around the state. The CSVA currently serves 12 students total, most of them from other school districts in Cheyenne, Casper, Pinedale and Riverton.

The virtual school uses Acellus — an online learning program with 20,000 schools and 2.5 million students worldwide — for curriculum and instruction, though CSVA students take standardized state tests.

SCSD1 superintendent Marty Kobza said he began discussing the possibility of a virtual school last spring with the SCSD1 board of trustees. The district pays Acellus $1,000 per student and receives about $10,000 per full-time student each year in state funding, one of the few options for the district to increase revenue.

“Other than that, you kind of create a situation where you can be a victim based upon what a state legislature is deciding to do,” Kobza said.

Two school districts in Wyoming — one in Cowley and one in Niobrara County — have similar programs, but Kobza said the CSVA is set up a little differently than those two because of its partnership with Acellus.

Acellus has prism diagnostics, which determines why students answered a problem incorrectly and then provides instructional videos on what they should have done. TRMS social studies teacher Robert Griffin said that immediate feedback is a major benefit to students.

“Teaching at its best is trying to get the feedback of when students make mistakes so they can correct the flaws in their learning as fast as possible,” Griffin said. “It’s a lot like learning from a YouTube setting, where everything is in a seven- to eight-minute clip; you learn the lesson and then you’re asked to take questions on that.”

Griffin was one of about 20 district teachers who expressed interest last year in teaching through the CSVA. Kobza said about 10 teachers are involved so far, all from Tongue River schools. A few Big Horn teachers have said they are interested in teaching through the CSVA next school year.

Griffin currently instructs 10 students in three history courses and said the teaching entails an additional four to eight hours of work per week. He plans to continue teaching at the CSVA, which he believes should improve going forward.

“I think the biggest thing is trying to make that product the best it can be,” Griffin said. “You do have to work out the kinks and improve the product. I think that if you looked at me as a first-year teacher to where I am now, you’d see improvement, and I think that’s what’ll happen with Acellus. I think it’s a good product, it’ll just get better.”

A few logistical issues still need to be sorted through, including transcript analysis and coordinating state assessments. State tests need to be conducted in person, so SCSD1 needs to figure out where its students across the state can take the assessments with a proctor.

Kobza said the CSVA should expand in the near future. It could have 40 students enrolled by the end of the 2018 calendar year and grow from there. There are currently 41 homeschooled students in SCSD1 who have the option to utilize the CSVA as well.

“There’s an opportunity to have well over 100 students enrolled in this program,” Kobza said. “A few hundred (students) in the program is not unrealistic.”

Along with semester-long classes, Kobza said the CSVA could be used to help students with specific topics they didn’t pass in a given course, instead of repeating the entire class.

“This is part of a much bigger picture,” Kobza said. “As far as what education looks like, this is one element of a much larger situation with technology.”

The online school is in its infancy, but it is expected to be a growing part of SCSD1 education — and revenue generation — going forward.