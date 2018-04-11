SCSD1 close to hiring superintendent

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 1 will have a new superintendent soon. The SCSD1 board of trustees will interview its final candidate Wednesday night, and board chairman Gary Reynolds said a final decision will likely be made next week.

There were more than 20 applicants for the position. The Wyoming School Board Association narrowed down those candidates to its top three options for the SCSD1 board.

The SCSD1 board interviewed Jule Walker April 3, Tony O’Brien April 4 and will interview Ryan Kramer Wednesday. In addition to the interviews, community forums were held for 45 minutes apiece at Big Horn High School and Tongue River High School.

Since 2002, Walker has been the superintendent of a school district in Plevna, Montana. Before that, she was superintendent in Ekalaka, Montana, and a teacher in California. Walker studied business education at Eastern Montana College and received a master’s of education from the University of La Verne in La Verne, California.

O’Brien has been a superintendent at three different school districts since 2003, including his current position in Newcastle, Oklahoma, since 2012. He studied secondary education at Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma City and received a master’s in secondary administration from the University of Central Oklahoma.

Kramer is the superintendent of a school district in Hawarden, Iowa, a title he has held since 2016. He has worked in school administration in different districts in Iowa since 2002. Before that, Kramer taught for three years in Aurora, Colorado. He studied elementary education at Briar Cliff College in Sioux City, Iowa, and received a master’s in education administration from the University of Phoenix.