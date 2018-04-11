Sports Awards right around the corner

It might not seem like it, but summer is right around the corner. Sure, we technically just entered spring less than a month ago, and Mother Nature has yet to catch up. But in the sports world, we’re jumping into the postseason in the NHL and NBA; you probably have some trips planned to scarf down hot dogs at a Major League Baseball game — America’s pastime, according to some.

Locally, we’ll be trekking into the soccer and track state events before we know it. The Troopers are on the field — when weather allows — readying for a busy summer filled with doubleheaders.

So as we wrap up another successful high school and college sports year, it’s time we here at The Sheridan Press do our part to remember what a year it’s been.

May 2, we’ll host The Sheridan Press Sports Awards.

This will be the second year we’ve held the event, our way of recognizing the plethora of top-notch athletes and coaches in Sheridan County and the long list of achievements they’ve accumulated throughout the year.

We’re definitely excited for this event; it’s going to be bigger and better than it was a year ago.

First of all, a brief understanding as to why this event is important to us: We want to recognize our student-athletes and coaches; they deserve it. Sure, we won’t be able to acknowledge every single kid who dons a jersey and works hard at practice. That’s unrealistic. But there will certainly be a bunch of names called out at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center next month.

But along with the recognition of achievements, we hope this event provides an arena for the athletes and coaches to recognize each other. Maybe they read each other’s names in the paper or even battle against each other in various sports throughout the year, but we want the Sports Awards to bring them together.

It’s an opportunity for them to mingle and get to know each other a little bit and, again, get a glimpse at some of the accomplishments of their peers.

We’ll recognize athletes from all the sports at four high schools (Arvada-Clearmont, Big Horn, Sheridan and Tongue River) as well as Sheridan College. We’ll honor Coach of the Year and Team of the Year and have special recognition for sportsmanship and perseverance.

We’re happy to present the Be Fierce Award for Perseverance in honor of former SHS athlete Katie French, who worked for us here at The Press and was fierce as all hell.

Again, plenty of recognition to fill the evening.

And while I can’t wait to showcase these folks, I’m maybe even more excited for our keynote speaker. I mentioned last year that former Tongue River standout Rob Johnson gave a tremendous speech to kick off our event, and this year shouldn’t be any different.

Former Sheridan Bronc Jordan Roberts will most certainly bring some wise words to the WYO crowd.

As I strenuously prepare for the event, I recently typed out a list of Roberts’ achievements. This dude’s a stud. Gatorade Player of the Year, high school rushing champ, college rushing champ, state champion, Division III Player of the Year. Arguably one of the best football players the state’s ever seen. Plus, he’s battled through some things. He’s worth the price of admission.

We’re currently delivering nominee invites to all the schools, and a full list of nominated athletes, coaches and teams will be released soon.

If you know of any student worthy of sportsmanship or perseverance recognition, please send me some info about who they are and why they deserve that recognition. You can email Michael@thesheridanpress.com.

We’re very excited to host this event again this year and for years down the road. We hope you’re excited too.

Tickets for the Sports Awards are available at the WYO box office or online at wyotheater.com.

See you May 2!