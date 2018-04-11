FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Heizer announces run for county commission

SHERIDAN — Dennis Heizer, a county resident who worked as a financial planner for First Interstate Bank Investment Services, announced Tuesday he will run for a Sheridan County Commissioner seat.

“I will bring a fresh perspective in dealing with the issues and problems facing the Sheridan County Commission,” Heizer said. “My approach is common sense. I believe that my lifetime of service in our community along with my strong education, training and experience in financial issues makes me well suited to serve the residents as Sheridan County Commissioner.” 

Heizer added that a major issue facing the commission will be managing how reduced revenues impact maintenance, employment, water supplies and emergency services throughout the county. 

During the 40 years he has lived in Sheridan County, Heizer has been a member of the Sheridan Rotary Club, the Fort Phil Kearney/Bozeman Trail Association and has been active in community service with Sheridan College and local grade schools. 

