District provides school safety update

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 superintendent Craig Dougherty provided an update on the measures the district has taken to improve school security in response to the Febuary Parkland school shooting during the board meeting Tuesday night.

Dougherty said he has been collaborating with local law enforcement since the incident to ensure the community is taking a proactive approach to promoting school safety.

“It’s an ongoing discussion,” Dougherty said.

He added that the school district has updated its lockdown procedures for ALICE training and has promoted a “Strength in Numbers” program, which encourages students and counselors to reach out to students who may be suffering from mental illnesses.

Other business:

• The board approved an elementary school handbook, the school calendar for the 2019-2020 school year and the board meeting schedule for the 2018-2019 school year.

• The board also approved several policies on first and second reading; a complete overview of the policies approved, as well as the content of those policies, is available in the meeting packet on the SCSD2 website.

• Assistant superintendent Scott Stults said there are currently 212 students enrolled for kindergarten next year, which is one less than the total number of students registered at this time a year ago.

He added that he expects 30 to 40 new registrations over the summer.