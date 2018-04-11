March for Science set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The Powder River Basin Resource Council has organized this year’s March for Science — Sheridan Satellite March for 10 a.m. Saturday.

Marchers are encouraged to bring a sign, wear walking shoes and dress for variable weather. The march will begin at the Kendrick Park ice cream stand, proceed through the park and Whitney Commons to Main Street and then back to Kendrick Park. The event should wind up by noon. The event is kid-friendly and dogs are welcome to march with their humans.

In its second year, the March for Science community is uniting science advocates around the world to champion robustly funded and publicly communicated science as a pillar of human freedom and prosperity. March for Science is a diverse, nonpartisan group that calls on political leaders and policymakers to enact evidence-based policies for the common good.

For more information on the March for Science, contact the Resource Council at (307) 672-5809 or email info@powderriverbasin.org.