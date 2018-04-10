College students organize Startup Weekend event

SHERIDAN — How does Wyoming diversify its economy? The question plagues politicians and presents myriad challenges. Gov. Matt Mead started his ENDOW initiative to bring additional revenue to the state in industries other than mining, which could take decades to work, if it works at all.

Sheridan College is attempting to contribute to economic diversification in a small way by hosting its second annual Techstars Startup Weekend event on campus this weekend.

Sheridan College and Gillette College students in a management and organization class are in charge of putting the weekend together. Different groups of students oversee areas like marketing, fundraising and outreach.

Startup Weekend is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Seattle that was founded in July 2007. It has hosted about 3,000 events in 150 countries.

Sheridan College hosted its first Startup Weekend last spring, and Gillette College hosted one November 2017. Sheridan College business instructor Jill McGraw said each college hosting one per year is the plan going forward.

On the first day of the event, competitors have 60 seconds to propose an idea, and the crowd votes on whether it likes the idea. Coaches and mentors then work with people who had the most likable ideas and improve the pitch for a final presentation to a panel of local judges Sunday evening.

The panel selects a winner, which receives free LLC paperwork filing. If the idea seems good enough, he or she may receive funding from the Sheridan Economic and Education Development Authority as well. Last year’s ideas included a chiropractor chair, different apps and a knee brace. The winner was Sheridan UpCycle, with the idea of turning discarded junk into sellable products.

Sheridan College director of business education Doug Cherry said the event is similar to a capstone course, in which students are in charge of the project from start to finish. It gives them management and organization experience while working with and for other students. Cherry also said a few venture capitalists have attended previous contests.

Sheridan College sophomore Sheree Rule is the event project leader, a position she took on because she plans to study management at the University of Wyoming in the fall and figured this would be a great opportunity for practical experience.

Organizing the event has gone about how she expected.

“It started out slow, but then we started getting more people buying in, and you have people who want to participate and volunteer and do things more than others,” Rule said. “But when you have a class like that, you kind of expect that mixture of participation.”

Students agreed that many aspects have been challenging because most of the class is more introverted and are less comfortable going around campus and the community to discuss the event. Being a separate class on two campuses added to the challenge, but students use group text and email, so it wasn’t too much of a struggle.

After the event, most students give a presentation explaining what they contributed to the project. The class also talks after the event about what went well and what went wrong.

“Although they’re all working as a team, they are graded on this project individually based on the success of the event as a whole and their individual contribution,” McGraw said.

The only similar event in the state is the John P. Ellbogen Entrepreneurship Competition at the University of Wyoming April 26-27, which has a $30,000 prize. The Sheridan College contest begins Friday and runs through Sunday.