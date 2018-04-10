Conservation district works through project funding

SHERIDAN — The lingering winter weather has deterred the Sheridan County Conservation District from jump-starting certain projects, but the wet spring hasn’t stopped progress in a few areas.

The Tongue River Canyon water diversion project will include the construction of instream structures and the manipulation of parts of the bank on the upper Tongue River in northern Sheridan County to help restore stream flow and function.

Users of Tongue River Canyon can expect to see a more permanent structure constructed in place of the current push-up diversion.

The new structure will better allow fish passage above and below, and it will reduce sediment contribution to the stream.

The cost of the project totals $102,263, but Carrie Rogaczewski, the district manager for the Sheridan County Conservation District, said because of additional funding, it has been 95 percent covered. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wyoming Wildlife Natural Resource Trust and the The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming helped contribute to the project cost through grants.

The district initially anticipated starting the project last fall, but engineering delayed the process. Now, designs are ready for implementation.

“We have the contractors’ estimate and all of the other stuff put together, so now we just need to wait for the weather,” Rogaczewski said.

Some grants the district intends to apply to the diversion project are set to expire by June of this year. Rogaczewski said the expiring funds will be spent in purchasing and transporting materials to the site.

“Because of the weather, we’re pretty sure the project’s not going to be wholly completed, but if we can get the materials to the site, we can use the grant funds that expire for those expenses and then get it done in whatever time the water levels become suitable to do that,” Rogaczewski said.

Another project, the Lower Clear Creek (Leiter Ditch) rehabilitation began in 2016 and is now starting to see progress.

The Wyoming Water Development Commission and Select Water Committee signed off on the project in Cheyenne in June 2017, and the district board of trustees signed the agreement for the committee in its April meeting.

The project had been approved by the committee in 2016, but commission director Harry LaBonde said the project was delayed to provide the conservation district time to establish security for the loan portion of the agreement.

The cost for the Leiter Ditch rehabilitation project totals around $102,000, with 33 percent covered by the Water Development Commission Fund. Because of a combination of past irrigation practices, layout of the ditch and soil composition, the area affected suffered excessive seepage. The project will help with seepage and excessive wetness in one particular area of Clear Creek.

Andrew Cassiday, district conservationist for the Wyoming Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Sheridan field office, said it was unfortunate that 319 grant funds could not be applied to either project. The 1987 amendments to the Clean Water Act established the Section 319 Nonpoint Source Management Program. Through the program funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, states, territories and tribes receive grant money that helps fund projects related to restoring and protecting surface and ground waters. Project funds must go toward projects specifically aligning with nonpoint source management programs — pollution resulting from land runoff, precipitation, atmospheric deposition, drainage, seepage or hydrologic modification.

The SCCD’s projects did not align with the EPA’s guidelines for fund usage. However, other monetary streams flowed into the projects to allow the conservation district to complete them in the upcoming year.

The conservation district anticipates work to begin on both projects this year, with completion dates yet to be set.