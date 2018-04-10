First responders quickly extinguish house fire on Kingfisher Avenue

SHERIDAN — Several first responders put out a structure fire on the 500 block of Kingfisher Avenue Sunday morning.

At approximately 10:11 a.m. Sunday, Sheridan Fire-Rescue Department, Goose Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Sheridan Police Department and Rocky Mountain Ambulance arrived at the home, where a fire burned on the rear exterior.

Neighbors were attempting to extinguish the fire with snow. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire with a hose line. The home’s smoke detectors did eventually activate but it likely took a considerable amount of time for smoke from the exterior of the home to reach the interior detectors, firefighters said.

SFR reported no injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.