Council to consider Highland Park rezone

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council considered a proposal to rezone the old Highland Park School building on Avon Street to allow for the construction of housing units on the property during a study session Monday. The proposal would enable the property owner to move forward with a plan to reuse the old school building to house 14 two-bedroom units. Currently, the property is zoned as R-1 residential, which primarily allows for the construction of single-family units. The proposal would rezone the property to R-3 residential, which would allow for multi-family residential use.

Should the rezone be approved, the property owner is expected to seek a subdivision plat to allow for further development on the land on either side of the old school building. During its March 26 meeting, the city planning commission voted 5-2 to recommend the rezone. Community development director Brian Craig noted that 17 local residents spoke at that meeting and 14 of them were opposed to the rezone, mostly due to concerns about increased traffic and noise.

Council will hold a public hearing ahead of voting on the rezone on first reading during its April 16 meeting.

Other Business:

• Zack Houck with the Sheridan Tree Board addressed council about the need for a city arborist. Houck said the total value of trees in the city amounted to millions of dollars and hiring a city arborist could protect that investment. He also noted that if trees die and begin to drop limbs, the city could be responsible for damage they cause.

• Craig presented a proposed ordinance that would lay out requirements for mobile vendors — food trucks, primarily — to operate in the city. The ordinance describes restrictions for mobile vending operations and proposes permit fees. A single mobile vendor would be allowed to purchase a permit for $250 annually, or $50 for a week; vendors that combine to form a food court could purchase a permit for $500 annually or $50 for a week. Mayor Roger Miller said he thought the proposed fees were too low. Council will hold a public hearing and consider the ordinance on first reading during its April 16 meeting.

• City clerk Cecilia Goode presented council with a proposed policy to handle public records requests. Goode explained that the city does not currently have a policy for handling public records requests, which has created issues in processing larger requests. She added that many of the more burdensome requests come from out-of-state entities. The proposed policy would allow the city to have a standardized fee structure and time frame for the processing of public records requests.