SHERIDAN — The Bomber Mountain Invitational Hockey Tournament will begin Friday and run through the weekend at Whitney Rink at the M&M’s Center.

The tournament will includes games and events all weekend, including a breakfast at the Pony Grill and Bar and a raffle to support local youth hockey and the Jaycees chapter. All hockey games are free and open to the public.

Whitney Rink at the M&M’s Center is located at 475 E. Brundage St.