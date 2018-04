SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Collegiate Chorale will perform at the Whitney Center for the Arts Saturday at 7 p.m.

The spring concert is free and open to the public.

Directed by Brenda Hodnett, the Sheridan College Collegiate Chorale is a group of members of the community and Sheridan College students.

The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.