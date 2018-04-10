The Brinton to host symposium on Treaty of Fort Laramie

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will host an educational symposium Saturday to accompany the exhibition marking the 150th anniversary of the Treaty of Fort Laramie.

The symposium will feature four guest scholars knowledgeable in the fields of U.S. history, photography and American Indian studies. Topics will include an overview of the work of Alexander Gardner, the biographies and stories about the people in Gardner’s photographs and the historical events leading up to the 1868 peace treaty.

The symposium, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will include lunch and refreshments. The cost is $55 per person or $45 for members of The Brinton Museum. The event is limited to 50 attendees. For more information, see thebrintonmuseum.org.

The Brinton is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.