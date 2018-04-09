Weather produces hectic weekend for Sheridan soccer

SHERIDAN — Both Sheridan High School soccer teams experienced an a action-packed and tiresome Saturday. Adverse weather forced the girls team to play down in Cheyenne — as opposed to Sheridan like originally scheduled — and more foul weather pushed Friday’s matches to Saturday, making both the girls and boys squads play conference doubleheaders against Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central.

“It was a way unique situation,” Sheridan boys soccer head coach Scott Soderstrom said.

The Broncs picked up a 2-1 overtime win over the Thunderbirds before falling 3-1 to the Indians, and the Lady Broncs dropped a pair of 2-0 decisions.

The Sheridan boys overtime victory marked their second consecutive conference game that needed extra time.

Aaron Sessions provided the difference, cashing in on a penalty kick in the 91st minute after teammate Tristan Bower leveled the score with a goal off a set piece midway through the second half.

“We played really hard the first game,” Soderstrom said. “We didn’t play very well. We really struggled to score, but we found a way to win. That was really positive.”

However, having to play a second game just a couple hours after competing for 100 minutes took its toll on the Broncs. Garrett Coon tied the second game during the 21st minute, but the Indians regained the upper hand just 10 minutes later and added another goal in the second half to claim the win.

The Broncs sit with a record of 1-2-1 (4 points) and are in fifth place within the conference.

The Lady Broncs, with a 1-3 (3 points) conference mark, also find themselves in fifth. Sheridan didn’t come away a goal Saturday, however, head coach Kevin Rizer returned home feeling mostly good about how his team played.

“I’m about as competitive as they get, and I walked away from this weekend feeling pretty good about what we accomplished,” he said. “We played three really good halves of soccer.”

Sheridan has yet to play a home conference game, and only one of the Lady Broncs’ eight games this season has taken place in Sheridan. While that has come with its fair share of challenges, Rizer likes the fact that most of the Lady Broncs’ remaining schedule are home matches.

“It’s absolutely a blessing in disguise,” Rizer said. “That’s a good way to kind of get tuned up for regionals. … With a homestead like that — and with the way we’ve been improving up to this point — I feel really good about our girls. … I can’t wait to see us this next week and then in the second half of the season. I think we’ll be a team to be reckoned with.”

The Lady Broncs will make the quick trip over to Gillette to battle Thunder Basin Friday at 6 p.m. before hosting Campbell County Saturday at 12 p.m. The Broncs play host to Thunder Basin Friday at 6 p.m. and then travel to Campbell County Saturday at 12 p.m.