FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Ranchester Railway 5K planned for Saturday

Home|News|Local News|Ranchester Railway 5K planned for Saturday

RANCHESTER — The Ranchester Railway 5K is set for Saturday at 9 a.m. The race will begin and end at the Tongue River Valley Community Center.

Those interested in participating can register online at trvcc.org, by phone at (307) 655-9419, at one of the TRVCC offices or the day of the event beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The cost to participate is $15 per person. Each participant will receive a T-shirt. Snacks and refreshments will also be provided.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit a charitable organization. 

The TRVCC is located at 411 Dayton St. in Ranchester.

By |April 9th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS