Ranchester Railway 5K planned for Saturday

RANCHESTER — The Ranchester Railway 5K is set for Saturday at 9 a.m. The race will begin and end at the Tongue River Valley Community Center.

Those interested in participating can register online at trvcc.org, by phone at (307) 655-9419, at one of the TRVCC offices or the day of the event beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The cost to participate is $15 per person. Each participant will receive a T-shirt. Snacks and refreshments will also be provided.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit a charitable organization.

The TRVCC is located at 411 Dayton St. in Ranchester.