SHERIDAN — An early childhood children’s festival will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Sheridan County YMCA.

The event is free for families with children 5 and younger. Attendees will have the chance to learn through play stations.

Those planning to stop by are asked to enter through the east door.

The Sheridan County YMCA is located at 417 N. Jefferson St.

For more information, contact Jeriann Jacobson, Sheridan College’s early childhood liaison, at (307) 675-0832.