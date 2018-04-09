Trail End State Historic Site open for season

SHERIDAN — The Trail End State Historic Site is now open to the public for the season.

For 2018, exhibits at the Kendrick Mansion will once again focus on the 100th anniversary of America’s participation in World War I. According to site superintendent Cynde Georgen, most of the displays in the “Wake Up America” exhibit have to do with what was going on at the home front during the global conflict:

“America was not fighting a background war — one where life went on as usual at home while soldiers fought overseas,” Georgen said. “This was a war in which everyday citizens did their part every day. From fundraising to recycling to rolling bandages — every spare minute was put into doing whatever could be done to shorten the war and bring the boys home.”

The “Wake Up America” exhibit will be on display through mid-December.

Regular spring hours at the Kendrick Mansion are from 1-4 p.m. daily, seven days a week, through the end of May. Admission to the site is $4 for adults, with a $2 discount for Wyoming residents. Children 17 and younger are admitted at no charge but must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, contact the museum at (307) 674-4589 or trailend@wyo.gov.

The Trail End State Historic Site is located at 400 Clarendon Ave.