History Day helps develop student voices

SHERIDAN — In February, teachers at Tongue River Middle School received a lesson about bullying awareness.

That may not seem unusual, except for the fact that the instructors were five eighth-grade students.

The students were inspired to talk with teachers after researching school safety for their Wyoming History Day competition. Students learned about relevant topics along the way and have applied a few of their lessons to the school.

“I’ve taught for a long time, but I haven’t seen kids take something like that upon themselves to do,” TRMS History Day coordinator and social studies teacher Robert Griffin said.

The five students — Carleigh Reisch, Kadie Brown, Maya Fritz, Mikenna Brown and Taylor Mudd — are some of the 15 TRMS students competing at the Wyoming History Day state competition Monday in Laramie. Five students from Big Horn Middle School and Holy Name Catholic School will compete as well.

TRMS principal Peter Kilbride suggested the idea of competing in the competition last year and asked Griffin to coordinate. In his role, Griffin serves as a sounding board for ideas and makes sure students stay focused.

The National History Day theme — “Conflict and Compromise in History” — came out in mid-September and Griffin and the students thought of ideas. Students convey their research in one of five ways: exhibit, documentary, website, performance or paper. For all categories, students write a process paper that explains their project, give a presentation and then answer a few questions from the judges.

Students pick the groups, which Griffin believes helps them buy in more and have more personal responsibility. The students work on their projects in class and also outside of school. The projects aren’t graded, so they come down to personal investments.

“Not everybody’s done it as well as they could, but there are some really, really cool things that went into it,” Griffin said. “It’s not always easy. Some days it’s like, ‘Come on, you guys can do better than this.’ But for the most part it works amazingly well.”

Many of the students talked with experts as part of their projects, which Griffin encouraged as a way to broaden their horizons.

“It’s an opportunity that has nothing do do with me, but because they speak to the people that they speak to, it’s amazing how much more they get out of that,” Griffin said.“They start to make some connections … Before you know it, they’re talking to the right people, and that gets them excited about what they’re learning and opens up ideas.”

The group of five girls talked with members of Sandy Hook Promise and Darrell Scott, who started Rachel’s Challenge in honor of his sister Rachel Scott, the first victim of the school shooting in Columbine, Colorado.

Seventh-grader Atlee Kobza met a local veteran for her individual documentary about veteran suicide. She also proposed a few solutions like allowing veterans to receive help at all certified mental health institutions, having counselors in combat zones to offer immediate help and pre-deployment training to let soldiers know what they might experience and how it could affect them.

“I don’t think a lot of people are aware of the issue, so solutions are really hard to find,” Kobza said.

Eighth-grader Rachel Hartfeld visited the Slack School for background research on her individual website about problems with rural education. She also discovered that Sheridan County had 47 school districts at one point, mostly one-room schoolhouses. Before her presentation, Hartfeld was “freaking out” because she had never given a presentation like that before, but other students helped her confidence.

Eighth-graders Lexi May, Addison Rosics and Jane Pendergast spoke with an Air Force pilot for their group documentary on women in the U.S. military. They all did plenty of research and then broke up the tasks of narrating the script and writing the process paper and annotated bibliography.

Eighth-graders Amber Weaver, Kyla Green and Maddy Hill learned several eye-opening tidbits researching for their website on women’s suffrage, like the origin of the phrase “rule of thumb,” which came from the maximum width of an object with which a husband was allowed to beat his wife.

The 2018 National History Day Contest will be held June 10-14 at the University of Maryland, College Park.