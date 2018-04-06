Sheridan starts utilizing hydropower technology

SHERIDAN — The first hydropower facility in Montana-Dakota Utilities’ four-state circuit went online earlier this year in Sheridan, and city officials estimate it will generate enough power in a year’s time to supply clean, renewable power for 100 homes.

The idea for the project dates back to early 2000. Studies showed significant decreases in cost for construction each time the city of Sheridan considered the project, causing the city to hold off on implementing a micro hydro turbine.

Finally, at the end of 2017, SOAR, renamed Canyon Hydro, created and installed the micro hydro turbine at the Beckton Hall Vault site west of Sheridan. The design decreased significantly in size from original designs, allowing it to fit better in the city’s current underground facility. Now, it hums along quietly as water flows through the machine, reducing pressure on its way to the Sheridan plant.

Canyon Hydro designs each turbine specific to the location and water flow levels.

“They had to look at our flows and go, ‘OK, what’s our peak but more importantly what’s our low flows and will it operate at that level,” city of Sheridan utilities director Dan Roberts said. “This turbine will operate down to 1.5 million gallons per day.”

Anything on or above 1.5 million gallons per day will generate power for the city. MDU connected the generator to its existing grid on Big Goose Road and increased its capabilities from single-phase power to be able to facilitate a three-phase generator. In addition, MDU created a purchase power agreement for hydropower for the first time in its history. The agreement establishes power buyback that the generator produces on a monthly basis.

“It was new ground for us as far as the purchase power agreement. We had to work through that,” MDU electric superintendent Jim Sorenson said. “It’s not something you do every day, so our staff in Bismarck (North Dakota) was very supportive and very helpful in putting this all together in a timely manner so [the city] could meet their grants.”

MDU bases the payback to the city on peak demands that the generator produces during the month, as well as payback on kilowatt hours generated. Roberts said the city receives $0.02.1 per kilowatt on power generated and $15.18 for maximum power produced during MDU’s peak times each month. If the hydro turbine produces its capacity of power — 240 kilowatts — during MDU’s monthly peak, the city will receive approximately $3,643.20 on top of regular power payments.

“The capacity payments in our calculations serve to be as high or higher than our generated power payments,” Roberts said. “So it behooves us to really generate power during MDU’s peak-hour needs. That’s what [MDU] likes to see us do as well because it helps benefit the operation of their system.”

While the city considered implementing additional hydro turbines throughout the system, projects at the Big Goose or Sheridan plants were not cost-effective at the time. With fast-improving hydro turbine technology, though, possibilities remain for future implementation.

The feasibility of the Beckton Hall project was heavily aided by the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan program, which loaned approximately $1.25 million to the city with 0 percent interest and 50 percent principal forgiveness. Roberts anticipated the city paying back the loan within 12 years, cut down from the initial projection of 20 years, because of the profits coming from the project through MDU. The city also saved in capital construction costs in the size reduction of the turbine.

“All those factors worked in our favor on top of the funding aspect,” Roberts said.

The potential for future installations of hydropower technology in Sheridan’s water system will likely reside in pipelines, where companies have created energy recovery systems that fit and produce power in the small space.

Following the first year of implementation, the city will be able to review revenues generated through the new turbine and determine if similar projects could be implemented in the future.