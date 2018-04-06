FAB a success — thanks to you

We made it! Another FAB (For. About. By.) Women’s Conference is in the books. It was a huge success. We sold out this year’s event, which included speakers from near and far.

Our keynote speaker, Bethany Yellowtail, talked about how she turned her childhood dream into a career filled with passion, purpose and social impact.

Erin Rocchio, a friend of mine from college, provided real-world advice on burnout prevention and relief along with emotional intelligence.

Lindsay Linton Buk shared her inspiration for the project “Women in Wyoming,” which has allowed her to connect with her peers and learn how women are expressing their full capacity in the rural West today.

In addition, Betsy Pearson spoke about mindfulness; Rosie Berger discussed how to build a civic resume, and a panel of three women — Melissa Butcher, Brenna Burgos and Sarah Sample — talked about the joys and challenges of entrepreneurship.

It was a full day of networking, education, celebration and fun.

While the weather gave us all a scare, as always, the women of Wyoming — and our guests — proved tougher than ever.

The day wouldn’t be possible without the speakers. But those who signed up and showed up made all the difference, too. The diverse backgrounds of attendees added to the dialogue and camaraderie of the day.

You couldn’t help but think about the talents each woman brings to the table at the luncheon, which honored our Woman of the Year nominees. A heartfelt “Congratulations!” goes out to each of the six women who were nominated. You are all fabulous. One of my favorite things about this event is the time I get to spend reading through nominations and talking with people who know the nominees. We truly have some amazing people here in Sheridan.

And, congratulations to Dixie Johnson, this year’s FAB Woman of the Year. I’ve known Dixie for several years and she’s even served on the FAB committee. She works tirelessly and passionately. I couldn’t be more proud to recognize her efforts with this award.

Of course, the event wouldn’t be possible without our fantastic sponsors, which first and foremost includes Sheridan College. In addition, we owe our thanks and appreciation to the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation, Ramaco Carbon, Sheridan Memorial Hospital, First Federal Bank & Trust, Edward Jones, Cloud Peak Energy, Hammer Chevrolet, Confluence Collaborative, 307 Auto Glass, Cowboy State Bank, Peak Consulting, First Interstate Bank, Sunlight Federal Credit Union, Wind River Hotel & Casino and Vacutech.

Finally, words cannot express the thanks I feel for the committee of women who help put this whole thing together and ensure the day of the event runs smooth. They are humble, but their ideas and dedication keep FAB alive. Thank you Jenny Epperson, Michelle Edwards, Wendy Smith, Julie Greer, Jenae Neeson, Ada Kirven and Carmen Rideout. You’re all amazing.

Stay tuned for details on next year’s conference. The event committee has some big things up its sleeves.