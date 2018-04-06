SC Theater Program to present ‘Steel Magnolias’

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Theater Program will present performances of “Steel Magnolias” April 12-15.

The play tells the story of Shelby, whose engagement is the talk of the town. But the joy and excitement of her wedding quickly turn to concern as she faces a risky pregnancy and myriad health complications.

The play will show in the Mars Theater at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

Tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and military and $5 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or at (307) 672-9084. The shows for April 12-14 will begin at 7 p.m.; The April 15 show will start at 2 p.m.

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center is located at 42 N. Main St.