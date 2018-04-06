FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Rotary organizes dueling piano fundraiser

Home|News|Local News|Rotary organizes dueling piano fundraiser

SHERIDAN — For the fourth year, the Dueling Duo will return to Sheridan to help raise money for the Sheridan Rotary Club.

The event, set for April 13 from 6-9:30 p.m., will include door prizes, raffles, appetizers and a great night of entertainment.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $55 per person in advance and $65 at the door. For additional information, contact Sasha Johnston at (307) 672-6478 or rotarysheridan@gmail.com.

The event will take place at the Kalif Shrine, located at 145 W. Loucks St.

By |April 6th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS