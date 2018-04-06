Rotary organizes dueling piano fundraiser

SHERIDAN — For the fourth year, the Dueling Duo will return to Sheridan to help raise money for the Sheridan Rotary Club.

The event, set for April 13 from 6-9:30 p.m., will include door prizes, raffles, appetizers and a great night of entertainment.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $55 per person in advance and $65 at the door. For additional information, contact Sasha Johnston at (307) 672-6478 or rotarysheridan@gmail.com.

The event will take place at the Kalif Shrine, located at 145 W. Loucks St.