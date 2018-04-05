First-year educators have big learning curve

SHERIDAN — After spending several years learning about education, first-year teachers move from behind a desk to the front of the class. Other than stints as a student teacher, most teachers don’t have a lot of hands-on experience, which can feel daunting.

An education practicum course at Sheridan College aims to alleviate many of the concerns experienced by young educators. The early childhood practicum course gives fourth-semester college students an early opportunity for direct teaching experience under the controlled supervision of instructors.

Sheridan College education instructor Tracie Pollard had the idea for the class and brought it to life in 2012. The space is six classrooms — supported by the college education department budget — located on Broadway Street next to the Wyoming Simulation Center. It serves local elementary students in after-school learning programs twice per week for six weeks.

“It’s a big learning curve, but I think it’s a worthwhile one,” Pollard said. “They have our support, (so) it’s kind of a no-fail setup.”

This semester, Sheridan College education instructor Jeff Jones instructs 14 colleges students, most of whom teach about 11 elementary students. A few students are secondary education majors and mainly teach in local middle and high schools.

The college students just finished the third week of teaching and were pretty nervous at first, but they are becoming more comfortable.

“Some weeks are better than others,” said Sheridan College student Sydnea Lopez, who teaches a group of first-graders. “You just kind of learn what works as you go.”

Earlier in the semester, the college students had to write their personal education philosophies and talk about five of their core education values.

“It’s like your hill to die on,” said Jackie Wells, who oversees a class mainly composed of fifth-graders. “You really want to make sure you’re following these values and you don’t want to stray from them.”

Lopez included student diversity, Wells focused on classroom culture and student Karla Corral mentioned strong relationships as key components in their educational values.

Jones has been teaching at Sheridan College for five years after serving in secondary school administration for 10 years.

His teaching style has evolved over the past few years; he admittedly was a little too intense in the beginning.

“I honestly needed to reevaluate my expectations and remember that these students are just in their second year of college,” Jones said. “When we first started out in practicum, I probably mostly stressed the students out.”

Now Jones views his role as more of a mentor.

“My primary role is to coach and support and make this experience as enjoyable as possible with as little stress as possible,” Jones said.

Not everything goes according to plan, though. Some activities last shorter or longer than anticipated, and the teachers have to adjust on the fly.

Each week is full of ups and downs that accompany a dozen children, but the students and instructors agreed that interacting with children is the most rewarding part.

“Every day is new and fun,” Lopez said. “It’s very refreshing when the kids come in and I feel like I kind of recharge with them. It makes all the hard college homework worth it when you’re with them.”

Corral agreed.

“When they come in very comfortably and sit down and talk about their day without having to ask them,” Corral said. “It just makes you kind of smile and be like, ‘They really like me. They really trust me.’”

Still, the kids can also cause frustration. The college students never know exactly how individual kids will feel or act on a given day.

“Some of them are challenging,” Wells said. “But it’s just them coming in and talking to me and, I don’t know why, but just hearing them get excited about something they’re doing — ‘Ms. Wells, Ms. Wells! Come look at this!’ — makes me super happy to hear.”

The practicum class has helped ease the transition from student to teacher.