FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 1:26 a.m.

• Odor investigation, 1900 block Val Vista Street, 3:14 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, Rapid Creek Road, 12:14 p.m.

• RMA assist, Highway 14 and Meade Creek Road, 4:38 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:23 a.m.

• Medical, Sagebrush Drive, 7:57 a.m.

• Medical, Halbert Street, 9:13 a.m.

• Medical, Upper Prairie Dog Road, 11:05 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 1:14 p.m.

• Medical, Highway 14 East, mile marker 8, 4:39 p.m.

• Trauma, Third Avenue West, 5:16 p.m.

• Medical, South Mountain View Drive, 6:10 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 8:21 p.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 10:22 p.m.

• Medical, West Whitney Street, 11:43 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Warrant service, Sugarland Drive, 4:59 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Sugarland Drive, 7:12 a.m.

• Assault with a deadly weapon, North Main Street, 9:42 a.m.

• Hit and run, Illinois Street, 9:55 a.m.

• K-9 request, Lewis Street, 10:14 a.m.

• Accident, South Brooks Street, 10:52 a.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 1:01 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 1:05 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Burkitt Street, 2:34 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Big Horn Avenue, 3:10 p.m.

• Found property, West Fifth Street, 3:15 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Eighth Street, 3:49 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Coffeen Avenue, 4:26 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Illinois Street, 6:43 p.m.

• Alarm, North Main Street, 7:16 p.m.

• Barking dog, South Custer Street, 9:30 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Street, 11:56 p.m.

Wednesday

• Warrant service, East Eighth Street, 12:06 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 2 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 8:31 a.m.

• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:48 a.m.

• Malicious destruction, North Main Street, 10:25 a.m.

• Filthy premises, Harrison Street, 10:41 a.m.

• Recover property, South Amin Street, 11:02 a.m.

• Rape, Bowman Avenue, 12:11 p.m.

• Damaged property, Meadowlark Lane, 2:22 p.m.

• Custody dispute, North Main Street, 3:27 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 4:45 p.m.

• Dog at large, Ninth Street, 4:50 p.m.

• Welfare check, Pinyon Place, 7:08 p.m.

• Mental subject, Gladstone Street, 7:18 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 7:44 p.m.

• Lost child, Lookout Point Drive, 8:01 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 8:42 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 9:24 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 9:58 p.m.

• Hit and run, Holloway Avenue, 10:43 p.m.

• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 11:12 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 11:46 p.m.

Thursday

• Noise complaint, East Works Street, 2:52 a.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Welfare check, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 12:07 a.m.

• Welfare check, US Highway 14, milepost 89, Ranchester, 7:32 a.m.

• Vicious dog, Railway Street, Ranchester, 12:22 p.m.

• Test, North Main Street, 1:51 p.m.

• Test, North Main street, 2:24 p.m.

• Records only, State Highway 335, Big Horn, 3:46

• Vicious dog, Metz Road, 7:21 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 7:31 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Drell Edward Amende, 33, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

• Nicole Lee Hall, 46, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Courtney Liana Cross, 26, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• James Lavern Peil, 74, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kenneth Wayne Dolzadelli, 27, Sheridan, fail to report accident with unattended vehicle, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

By |April 5th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS