SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 1:26 a.m.

• Odor investigation, 1900 block Val Vista Street, 3:14 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, Rapid Creek Road, 12:14 p.m.

• RMA assist, Highway 14 and Meade Creek Road, 4:38 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:23 a.m.

• Medical, Sagebrush Drive, 7:57 a.m.

• Medical, Halbert Street, 9:13 a.m.

• Medical, Upper Prairie Dog Road, 11:05 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 1:14 p.m.

• Medical, Highway 14 East, mile marker 8, 4:39 p.m.

• Trauma, Third Avenue West, 5:16 p.m.

• Medical, South Mountain View Drive, 6:10 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 8:21 p.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 10:22 p.m.

• Medical, West Whitney Street, 11:43 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Warrant service, Sugarland Drive, 4:59 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Sugarland Drive, 7:12 a.m.

• Assault with a deadly weapon, North Main Street, 9:42 a.m.

• Hit and run, Illinois Street, 9:55 a.m.

• K-9 request, Lewis Street, 10:14 a.m.

• Accident, South Brooks Street, 10:52 a.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 1:01 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 1:05 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Burkitt Street, 2:34 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Big Horn Avenue, 3:10 p.m.

• Found property, West Fifth Street, 3:15 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Eighth Street, 3:49 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Coffeen Avenue, 4:26 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Illinois Street, 6:43 p.m.

• Alarm, North Main Street, 7:16 p.m.

• Barking dog, South Custer Street, 9:30 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Street, 11:56 p.m.

Wednesday

• Warrant service, East Eighth Street, 12:06 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 2 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 8:31 a.m.

• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:48 a.m.

• Malicious destruction, North Main Street, 10:25 a.m.

• Filthy premises, Harrison Street, 10:41 a.m.

• Recover property, South Amin Street, 11:02 a.m.

• Rape, Bowman Avenue, 12:11 p.m.

• Damaged property, Meadowlark Lane, 2:22 p.m.

• Custody dispute, North Main Street, 3:27 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 4:45 p.m.

• Dog at large, Ninth Street, 4:50 p.m.

• Welfare check, Pinyon Place, 7:08 p.m.

• Mental subject, Gladstone Street, 7:18 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 7:44 p.m.

• Lost child, Lookout Point Drive, 8:01 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 8:42 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 9:24 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 9:58 p.m.

• Hit and run, Holloway Avenue, 10:43 p.m.

• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 11:12 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 11:46 p.m.

Thursday

• Noise complaint, East Works Street, 2:52 a.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Welfare check, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 12:07 a.m.

• Welfare check, US Highway 14, milepost 89, Ranchester, 7:32 a.m.

• Vicious dog, Railway Street, Ranchester, 12:22 p.m.

• Test, North Main Street, 1:51 p.m.

• Test, North Main street, 2:24 p.m.

• Records only, State Highway 335, Big Horn, 3:46

• Vicious dog, Metz Road, 7:21 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 7:31 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Drell Edward Amende, 33, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

• Nicole Lee Hall, 46, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Courtney Liana Cross, 26, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• James Lavern Peil, 74, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kenneth Wayne Dolzadelli, 27, Sheridan, fail to report accident with unattended vehicle, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 4