Casual Conversations in History set for April 11

SHERIDAN — The next round of Conversations in History is set for April 11 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at The Hub on Smith.

Helen Laumann will discuss the life of Samuel Hardin, his business interests and the history of the Hardin stone house.

Hardin established one of the first cattle ranches along the Tongue River in 1880. His stock ranged across land in northern Wyoming and southern Montana. Hardin married his wife, Jessie, in 1895, and the couple settled into a stone house built at the confluence of Tongue River and Wolf Creek.

The Hub on Smith is located at 211 Smith St.