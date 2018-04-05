College, DWS offer career fair

SHERIDAN — The Department of Workforce Services Sheridan Workforce Center, in partnership with Sheridan College and Sheridan Veterans Affairs Heath Care System, will host a regional job fair April 11 in the Whitney Academic Center atrium at Sheridan College.

The hiring event will open its doors to veteran job seekers initially and then welcome the general public in the afternoon.

More than 25 employers plan to participate in sectors like health care, construction, hospitality and many others.

The job fair will be open to veterans only from 11 a.m. to noon. It will open to the public from noon to 4 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to dress for interviews and bring résumés. For more information, call (307) 672-9775. There is no cost to participate.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.